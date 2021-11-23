City Council recognizes outgoing members 

Ashtabula City Council recognized its outgoing members, Laydean Young, second from left, and Octavia Harris, third from left, Monday morning in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building. President John Roskovics, far left, presented a plaque of appreciation to Young, and Vice President Michael Speelman, far right, presented Harris with a plaque of appreciation. Both women declined to run for re-election in the Nov. 2 election.