City Council recognizes outgoing members 

ASHTABULA — City Council recognized two outgoing members at a special meeting Monday morning in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building.
Council President John Roskovics and Vice President Michael Speelman presented Ward 3 Council person Laydean Young, and Ward 5 Council person Octavia Harris with plaques of appreciation, recognizing their service to the city. Both women declined to run for re-election in the Nov. 2 election.
“It takes some time and energy to be a council person,” Roskovics said. “I congratulate you both.”
Speelman said the women have been “the voice of the community.”
Harris, who took office in January 2020, said she’s grateful to have had the opportunity to serve.
“I love this community; I love Ashtabula,” she said.
Young, who took office in February 2020, said she often wondered, “Why now?”
“I think I’m here because I was supposed to see the city from the inside out,” she said. “I’ve watched some people do wonderful things.”
Young commended City Manager Jim Timonere and the Ashtabula City Health Department for their work “on the front lines of the pandemic.”
Council then unanimously adopted a ordinance to allow for an exception to competitive bidding during an emergency, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic when shortages of abound.
During times of emergency, the city manager now may ask council members to approve an exemption from the competitive bidding process for an individual contract. City Council, by a unanimous vote, then will decide if the reasons for it are entered into the minutes, when any of the following applies:
• The estimated cost is less than $75,000 but the cost is $30,000 or more.
• There is actual physical disaster to structures, radio communications equipment or computers.
Clerk of Council Stacy Senskey announced that newly elected and re-elected City Council members will be sworn in to office at 6:30 p.m. Dec.1 in Council Chambers, as part of council’s organizational meeting.
Voters chose RoLesia R. Holman to represent Ward 3 and Jodi Mills as the new Ward 4 council person. Jane Haines was re-elected as Ward 5 council person, a position she has held since Dec. 1, 2017.
The public is encourage to attend, following COVID-19 mask guidelines.
