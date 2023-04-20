ASHTABULA — City Council approved the purchase of three snow and ice control trucks at Monday night’s meeting in anticipation of winter weather.
City Manager Jim Timonere is now authorized to enter into a $360,456 agreement with Henderson Products of Bucyrus for the three equipment packages.
“The trucks will be delivered by the end of the year,” he said.
Council rescinded a previous ordinance to buy three snow and ice trucks from Concord Road Equipment of Painesville. Due to unforeseen changes at Concord, they could not deliver the trucks in time for the coming winter so the city went to Henderson Products, Timonere said.
Council also approved an ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into a $92,689 contract with GPD Group of Akron for engineering and design services for Ferry Road.
By the end of the summer, city officials hope motorists will have one less wet, bumpy, concrete road to navigate thanks to a $460,000 economic development grant from Housing and Urban Development.
Timonere said the Ferry Drive project will start this spring. The project encompasses demolition of the road, drainage work and then asphalt.
U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, and the Port Authority helped the city get the grant, Timonere has said.
In other business:
• Timonere announced the Ashtabula Fire Department received a $1 million FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant for a new ladder truck.
Will Anderson, of In Command Consulting, a business consulting firm in Ashtabula, assisted with the grant application in 2021.
The Ashtabula City Fire Department was one of 202 fire departments out of 1,757 applications to receive grant funding nationwide, according to Fire Chief Shawn Gruber.
• Council approved an ordinance allowing the manager to dispose of obsolete equipment from the Ashtabula Police Department.
• Council authorized city officials to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation road salt contracts.
• City residents are reminded to take advantage of the city’s leaf bag program throughout the months of April and May.
City Council’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 1 in the Municipal Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.