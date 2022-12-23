ASHTABULA — City Council recently approved the 2023 budget with a projected carryover heading into the new year.
The general fund budget was passed with a projected carryover going into 2023 of $2.8 million, estimated revenue of $10.4 million, anticipated expenditures of $11.3 million, leaving $1.9 million as an estimated 2023 ending carryover.
The city’s total budget (all funds) passed projected carryover going into 2023 of $12.2 million estimated revenue of $29 million, anticipated expenditures of $31 million leaving $9.5 million.
“You can see that our expenditures are more than our projected revenues,” Council President John Roskovics said. “What is saving our budget is the funds that Congress and the President secured for local government. We have used our American Rescue Plan funds wisely and of great benefit to our city. Our city team is very judicious with our budget and they are careful about spending.”
