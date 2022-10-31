ASHTABULA — City Council is in the process of interviewing five candidates for the city’s clerk of council position.
Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills, Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio and Council President John Roskovics interviewed the applicants last week.
“Next Monday we will have an executive session to discuss the issue, interviews and applicants,” Roskovics said. “It is council’s intention to fill this position soon, hopefully by December.”
The position became open after Clerk of Council Stacy Senskey resigned, effective Aug. 26.
In her resignation letter, Senskey stated that a change in life circumstances was her reason for resigning.
“Stacy did a good job, and she will be missed,” Roskovics said.
According to the description of clerk’s duties on the city’s website, the job is a full-time position, with the hours established by City Council. The hours may be flexible, depending on required attendance at evening city council meetings.
Financial compensation is established by city council, and the clerk of council is appointed by City Council and is under the direction of council, the summary said.
In addition, the president of city council is the authority authorized to execute documents approving all administrative matters relating to the administrative duties of the clerk of council.
The job is a senior legislative administrative position that provides the full range of professional support to the Ashtabula City Council and courteous professional support to the public.
Also, the clerk of council manages and supervises the legislative process and operations of the Legislative Division of Ashtabula City Council, and serves as the authorized custodian of City Council proceedings and history.
The summary notes the clerk of council is the liaison between city council, the city administration, city council and the general public.
The job is performed with minimal supervision and with guidance from the Ohio Revised Code, Ashtabula City Municipal Charter, Ashtabula City Codified Ordinances, Ashtabula City Council Rules of Order, and Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised (RONR), according to the description.
