ASHTABULA — City Council hired an Akron architectural, engineering and planning firm Tuesday night to design three infrastructure improvements this year.
Council authorized City Manager Jim Timonere to enter into a $29,500 contract with GPD Group to provide engineering design and construction administration for the Highland Beach storm sewer outfall project.
Highland Beach sits along Walnut Boulevard at Duquesne Avenue in Ashtabula. This city-maintained beach access is unmarked. At the east end of the site, a wooded dirt path leads down a nearly 55-foot bluff from the road to the shore of Lake Erie.
City Council then approved an ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into a $10,000 contract with GPD Group for providing engineering design for a roof replacement at the city’s wastewater treatment plant grit building.
Council also authorized the city manager to enter into a $105,000 contract with GPD Group for engineering design and construction administration for the 2023 paving program. Exactly what streets will be paved has not been decided but may be discussed at council’s public works committee meeting, slated for 5 p.m. on Monday, Timonere said.
“The plan will be an aggressive one this year in addition to having Route 20 resurfaced from Center Street west to the city limits,” he said. “That contract was entered into last year and work will commence in the spring.”
In other business:
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for bicycle route signage installation.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing all actions necessary to accept a $34,300 Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) grant to be used for energy efficiency or energy infrastructure updates.
• Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio announced the city needs to fill the position of animal control officer because the current officer accepted a job with Ashtabula County.
• Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines-DiGiacomo gave a report on council’s recent community development committee meeting, where they learned all about the Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum.
• Timonere asked for an ordinance to be drawn up amending the city’s traffic control map, stating no parking on Hiram Avenue’s cul-de-sac.
• The city manager announced garbage is on time this week despite Monday’s holiday.
City Council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 6 at the Municipal Building.
