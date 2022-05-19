ASHTABULA — City Council on Monday night approved a replacement ordinance for a Community Reinvestment Area Tax Incentive Agreement for the Riverbend Hotel, slated to be built this summer on Goodwill Drive in the Ashtabula Harbor.
City Manager Jim Timonere said a replacement was necessary because the cost of building the hotel has increased from a $5 million project to a $10.5 million project.
“It’s gotten bigger; they have actually added a floor to the project,” he said. “That’s the reason that we’re doing the repeal is to replace it.”
The new CRA tax agreement is for an abatement of 75 percent for 10 years.
The new hotel plans include:
• The hotel going from four floors to five, with the fifth floor boasting a wine bar and rooms.
• The total number of rooms went up from 30 to 45.
• The hotel will be red brick with a sandstone color of masonry on the first floor and decorative molding on top, above the fourth floor.
• The rear and the sides of the hotel will consist of a metal-type of sheeting.
Timonere said he hopes construction will start soon.
The project, which originally was slated to open in spring 2020, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s approval of the CRA comes a month after the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education’s approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.