ASHTABULA — City Council supported a resolution Monday night adopting the city’s tax budget for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and submitting the budget to Ashtabula County and Ohio Budget Commission.
The tax budget is required by the Ohio Revised Code and gives the county auditor the amount of property tax the city is eligible to receive and request. It also is used by the county to certify that requested millage for levies on property tax is needed, Finance Director Traci Welch said.
“The tax budget is the first snapshot of the 2022 budget,” Welch said. “Included in the tax budget is a history of our expenditures and revenues and what we believe next year will look like. It’s a ‘guesstimate.’”
The carryover going into 2022 is estimated at $1.5 million, and a carryover of $418,000 going into 2023.
The city is within its debt limitations, she said.
Welch added that once the second-half property taxes are received and income tax revenue posted through end of July, city officials will have a better understanding of what 2021 year end will look like which will determine what steps will need to be taken for the 2022 formal budget process.
￼￼￼￼The next steps in the process are as follows:
• The clerk issues a copy of the approved tax budget to the county.
• The county issues certification of our tax money.
• City Council will enact legislation certifying the amounts and rates to the county.
Copies of the tax budget are available to the public at the Municipal Building.
In other business:
• Council announced the Ashtabula City Health Department will partner with Ashtabula Area City Schools and the Dragon Empowerment Center to provide COVID-19 vaccines to students and families 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Lakeside Elementary Campus on Wade Avenue.
• Council approved City Manager Jim Timonere’s request for an ordinance authorizing him to enter into a $573,461 contract with Koski Construction for materials needed to pave Lake Avenue.
• Council re-appointed Tara Hawkins to a three-year term on the city planning commission.
• Council deemed a 2007 Saab motor vehicle obsolete, allowing the city manager to dispose of the vehicle for the best price at a public auction.
