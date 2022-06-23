ASHTABULA — Just in time for summer, the air conditioners at the Justice Center will be getting some much-needed repairs.
At Tuesday night’s regular City Council meeting, Council authorized City Manager Jim Timonere to enter into a $24,523 contract with Ziegler Heating Company of Ashtabula to repair the Justice Center’s two air conditioning units.
Council also presented Kent State University at Ashtabula Dean Susan J. Stocker with a resolution of appreciation and wished her well in her retirement. Stocker served KSU Ashtabula for more than 30 years, including 21 years as dean. Stocker, the Ashtabula campus’ longest-tenured dean, will retire on June 30.
Stocker thanked city officials for their support over the years.
In other business:
• City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper reminded residents fireworks are illegal in the city of Ashtabula.
• Timonere announced curbside leaf bag pickup has ended for the spring season. The city will pick up the service at the end of September.
• Council OK’d the appointment of the Rev. Emory Moore to serve on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board.
• Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines reminded motorists to slow down, and remember Bridge Street and Main Avenue have pedestrian crosswalks.
The next City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 5 at the Municipal Building.
