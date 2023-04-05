ASHTABULA — City Council approved raises Monday for the city manager and solicitor positions.
The Solicitor received a $1,000 increase from the current salary plus an additional 2 percent, effective Dec. 1, 2023; an additional 2 percent, effective Dec. 1, 2024; an additional 2.5 percent, effective Dec. 1, 2025, and an additional 3 percent effective Dec. 1, 2026.
The manager received an additional 2 percent effective Dec. 1, 2023; an additional 2 percent, effective Dec. 1, 2024, and additional 2.5 percent, effective Dec. 1, 2025; and an additional 3 percent, effective Dec. 1, 2026.
“These raises are for the positions, not the people,” Council President John Roskovics said. “They will not go into effect until December — after the November election.”
As of today, the city manager position, now occupied by Jim Timonere, receives $88,646 annually, and the city solicitor position, now occupied by attorney Cecilia Cooper, receives $84,726 a year, according to city payroll records.
Ashtabula’s manager and solicitor are elected every four years.
In other business:
• Council approved the lateral hire of Robert Gifford II to serve as an Ashtabula police officer. Lateral hiring is a method of finding an employee that can do a similar job to one that is vacant, but with experience and background that is comparable.
“We welcome Mr. Gifford in a 7-0 vote,” Roskovics said.
• Interim Finance Director Carolyn Sheldon announced the city’s Income Tax Department will offer extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13-18.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into a contract with Classic CJDR for the purchase of a Dodge Ram 3500 crew cab truck with a Rugby Z-Spec dump body for the sanitation department.
• Council authorized the manager to dispose of obsolete computer equipment.
City Council’s next meeting will held at 7 p.m. April 17 at the Municipal Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.