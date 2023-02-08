ASHTABULA — City Council approved the purchase of new software Monday night that will integrate city police, prosecutors, probation and the court into one comprehensive system.
City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper requested the ordinances at the Jan. 17 council meeting. The ordinances allow City Manager Jim Timonere to contract with Matrix Point software at a cost of $41,000, plus a monthly fee.
The software will connect the entire justice community with the information it needs to automate workflow and quick legal processes all while reducing office errors and waste, Cooper said.
“It will be a great time saver,” she said.
Cooper expects the software to be online by this summer.
City Council also appointed Assistant Finance Director Carolyn Sheldon to serve as the interim finance director until a new director can be hired. The position has been advertised in local newspapers, as well as professional magazines.
Finance Director Traci Welch’s last day is Feb. 17. She’s leaving to serve as finance director of the City of Geneva.
In other business:
• Council approved an ordinance to repair the city’s street sweeper for $17,600.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $2,260 change order with Koski Construction for services and materials, bringing the contract total for the paving project to $700,000.
• Ward 1 Council member Kym Foglio, chair of council’s Finance Committee, reported the manager hopes to implement recycling throughout the city. The cost to do so is estimated at $1.5 to $2 million, she said.
• Ward 3 Council member RoLesia Holman gave a report on racism as a health issue. Holman chairs the Ad Hoc Committee created from a resolution City Council adopted last year.
• Timonere asked residents to please stop flushing so-called “flushable wipes” down the toilet.
“They’re not flushable and they don’t degrade,” he said.
The wipes can get stuck in bends in the pipes or cling to grease buildup, causing clogs that lead to sewer backups, spills and problems at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
• Council approved the manager’s request to renew city employees’ group life insurance coverage with Medical Mutual Life Insurance Co.
Council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Municipal Building.
