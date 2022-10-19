ASHTABULA — Another new retail business is coming to Ashtabula Township.
Ashtabula City Council approved a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) with Ashtabula Township for the new development at council’s meeting Monday night.
The approval followed a public hearing on Thomas Dillon’s application for a retail business to be built at the corner of Eureka Road and Dillon Drive.
“It’s not a dollar store,” City Manager Jim Timonere said.
The township’s office manager/zoning inspector, Jaymee Vest, said Tuesday that Dillon has not yet applied for a zoning permit. She doesn’t know any details about the retail store, but also doesn’t believe it will be a dollar store.
Now that the JEDD agreement has been approved by the city, Vest expects the developer to apply for a permit in the next two weeks, she said.
A JEDD is an agreement between two parties: a township and a municipality that share benefits and responsibilities of development projects. JEDDs impose a tax on the area, and profits go toward both the township and municipality.
In other business:
• City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper requested a resolution of appreciation for her assistant prosecutor, Lori Lamer, who will be retiring Nov. 4. Lamer has been with the city for 10 years.
• Timonere announced the lift bridge will be closed from 4-8 p.m. Thursday for electrical repairs.
• Ashtabula’s Trick or Treat will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29, he said.
• The Ashtabula City Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines every Tuesday and Thursday from 2-3:30 p.m. and select Saturdays. Timonere suggested residents check out the department’s Facebook page for more information.
City Council’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Municipal Building.
