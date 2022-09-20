ASHTABULA — At Monday night’s Ashtabula City Council meeting, council members granted tax breaks to Bridge Street home buyers.
The three ordinances authorized City Manager Jim Timonere to enter into community reinvestment area tax incentive agreements (CRAs) for the following new residences:
• Robert and Sue Larkins, $228,800 of the assessed value at 100 percent for seven years for a new residential dwelling at 1427 Bridge St., Ashtabula.
• Nicholas DiGiacomo, $216,000 of the assessed value at 100 percent for seven years for a new residential dwelling at 1437 Bridge St., Ashtabula.
• Karey Lunghofer, $216,000 of the assessed value at 100 percent for seven years for a new residential dwelling at 1439 Bridge St., Ashtabula.
In other business, City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $22,500 contract with Rocky Road Paving to finish round four of the road restoration project.
City Council also approved an ordinance allowing the state’s director of transportation to inspect the city’s bridges for safety.
Timonere announced that Halloween Trick or Treat will be observed from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 in the city of Ashtabula.
Council President John Roskovics encouraged anyone interested in the clerk of council position to send their resumes in. The resumes will be reviewed in early October, so there’s still time to apply, he said.
Council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Municipal Building.
