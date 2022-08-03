ASHTABULA — Last April, when City Manager Jim Timonere talked about this summer’s planned repairs to Route 20 and parts of Route 84, he warned City Council the cost could go up, given the rate of inflation.
The manager’s prediction came true at Monday night’s City Council meeting when he asked for additional funding for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s repairs to Route 20 from Woodman Avenue to Center Street.
The project also includes Route 84, also known as State Road, from East 46th Street to the Norfolk and Southern railroad crossing.
City Council unanimously approved the manager’s request for an extra $75,100, due to bids over the estimated cost.
“The entire western section of Route 20 will be paved,” he said. “The project also includes some minor bridge work to the Spring Street Bridge.”
Timonere reminded council members the city is responsible for 20 percent of the cost of paving state roads. Last spring, the city’s portion for this project was estimated to be about $220,000, he said.
City Council President John Roskovics thanked the public for passing the paving levy in November 2019.
The 4-mill, five-year levy generates about $750,000 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $140 per year. The levy money is used exclusively for street paving.
In other business:
• Timonere reported the Wine & Walleye Festival was a huge success with spectacular fireworks and weather.
• Council agreed to allow the manager to remove obsolete computer equipment from the Municipal Building.
• Finance Director Traci Welch reported the city’s audit is complete and auditors deemed it a clean audit. She sent kudos to her staff and Assistant Finance Director Carolyn Sheldon for all their good work.
