ASHTABULA — City Council gave the go-ahead Monday night for a new building at the Ashtabula Industrial Park and improvements at the Ashtabula County Transportation Service facility on West 24th Street.
City Council authorized City Manager Jim Timonere to enter into a community reinvestment area tax incentive with E-Capital Partners LLC, for a 50-percent commercial tax abatement for 10 years for the construction of a building at the city’s industrial park.
“It will be a steel building, about 6,000 square feet,” Timonere said. “They plan to build it and then find a tenant.”
The manager said he’s received many inquiries from companies interested in moving into the industrial park.
“Let’s hope it works out,” City Council President John Roskovics said.
Council also authorized Timonere to enter into a $27,800 contract with Building Technicians Corporation to repair the roof and siding at the ACTS bus garage.
Council then approved an ordinance allowing the city manager to enter into a $33,800 contract with MC Construction to replace the parking lot at ACTS at 425 W. 24th St.
Due to some people abusing the opportunity to bring brush to Public Works Department on West 24th Street, the city manager said Public Works will no longer accept loose brush — only in leaf bags.
“If someone has some brush, call Public Works at 440-993-7036 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and they will pick it up,” he said.
• Ward 2 Councilman Calvin Crawford announced Ashtabula Area City Schools will celebrate Cinco de Mayo from 5-8 p.m. today [a day early] at Lakeside High School. The public is invited to the festivities, including dinner, Latin jazz music, games, recognition. The event is being held to celebrate the diversity of students and families.
• Fire Chief Shawn Gruber reported the department has seen more overdoses from Fentanyl in recent weeks.
• Council learned the Ashtabula Arts Center plans on painting Main Avenue’s crosswalks, and the street sweeper has been out when weather permits.
• Council approved an ordinance amending the traffic control map and file to prohibit parking on the south side of West 54th Street, between Main Avenue and the railroad crossing just west of Chestnut Avenue.
• Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines reported an estimated 200 volunteers picked up more than 48,280 pounds of trash during the April 30 city wide cleanup.
• Timonere informed residents that Norfolk Southern will be replacing railroad tracks throughout the city, so be alert for some crossing closures.
• Timonere reminded residents fireworks are prohibited in the city.
“Anything that goes ‘boom’ is not allowed,” he said. “Our neighborhoods are too crowded for fireworks.”
