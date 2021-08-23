ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The City Church celebrated the opening of a new building on Saturday, but is still committed to people first, said City Church Pastor Tony Boyd.
Boyd said the church started with six people, but grew to 700 people at Geneva High School until COVID-19 shut the church down. He said the congregation has been busy customizing 17,000 square feet at Ashtabula Towne Square.
“We have done 85 percent of the work,” Boyd said. He said the church has instituted polices to insure children are safe during worship.
The new church includes a 350 seat auditorium style worship area, a coffee area, a place for children to relax between services and a technical center where children can learn to serve the church to name a few of the amenities.
Boyd said the church plans to hold two services each Sunday.
On Saturday, the church sponsored an event for children that included bouncy houses and the gift of 300 pairs of shoes to children.
“We believe you are supposed to serve. God has called us to invest in other people,” he said.
The Ashtabula Area Chamber of Commerce also sponsored a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new worship center.
AACC Executive Director Greg Church said he is excited to have City Church as a member of the chamber.
Boyd asked many of his church members in attendance to participate in the ribbon cutting and also asked local leaders to participate as well.
