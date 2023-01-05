ASHTABULA — City Council gave its stamp of approval Tuesday night for the purchase of two used dump trucks at a cost of $50,000 each.
City Manager Jim Timonere said Nelson Sand & Gravel of Ashtabula was selling the dump trucks, which have an expected life of at least 10 years.
“They’re in meticulous condition,” he said. “We wanted to jump on this. It will be a big boost to the fleet.”
The city continues to experience delays with contractors and supplies, especially for vehicles.
“We are still waiting on the three plow trucks we ordered and an aerial truck,” Timonere said. “Searching for other vehicles has been a challenge, as well.”
City Council also approved the acceptance of a $98,000 Ohio Lake Erie Commission grant, with an $80,000 local match provided by the city, for the repair and improvement of the Highland Beach storm sewer outfall. The city manager will execute the grant documents.
Highland Beach sits between Kent State University Ashtabula and Walnut Beach on the shores of Lake Erie.
In other business:
• Council approved an ordinance giving Ohio’s Director of Transportation consent to resurface Route 11, including minor bridge work on Route 11 and the Route 531 lift bridge, within the city limits.
• Trash is on a regular pick-up schedule this week, Timonere said. The only holidays where trash will be delayed one day are Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
• The city has begun picking up Christmas trees on residents’ tree lawns. Timonere emphasized that all the decorations must be removed from the trees.
• The city manager addressed recent “power blips” that have occurred in the city. Broken wires in Saybrook Township caused the outages and the issue has been rectified, he said.{div}• Council approved a resolution honoring Michael J. Habowski on his retirement from Ashtabula County Medical Center as President and CEO.{/div}• The city’s spring cleanup day will be held on April 22. Anyone who would like to participate in the event should contact Ward 4 Councilor Jodi Mills or Ward 5 Councilor Jane Haines-DiGiacomo.
