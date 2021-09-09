City approves historical conservation easement for property

ASHTABULA — The historical features of the Castle Block property in downtown Ashtabula will be preserved, thanks to a conservation easement agreement City Council approved at Tuesday night’s meeting.
City Council unanimously authorized City Manager Jim Timonere to enter into the agreement with Castle Block Properties LLC to protect the property at 331-341 Center Street.
“The historical conservation easement provides protection for this project so certain historical features will be preserved,” Timonere said. “The city will inspect it to make sure the features remain ... We appreciate JCI Contractors [of Ashtabula] and partners for the work on this project. It’s quite impressive.”
The project entails remodeling the second floor with new apartments, renovation of the first-floor retail space, demolition of a house on Park Avenue, construction of a parking lot and other site developments. With a price tag of $4 million, the project is being financed by Erie Bank, along with state and federal historic tax credits.
City Council also passed an ordinance authorizing Timonere to buy a 2022 Ford F550 truck and aerial truck package for $111,077 from Utility Truck Equipment in Circleville. The money will come out of the city’s permanent improvement fund.
In other business:
• Council amended the traffic control map and file to prohibit parking on the entire east side of Petros Drive, and on the west side of Washington Avenue between Bunker Hill Road and West 58th Street.
• Council congratulated City Council Clerk Stacy Senskey on her two-year anniversary with the city.
“We’re happy to have you here and wish you many more years of service,” President John Roskovics said.
• Timonere reported the Lake Avenue paving project has begun, starting with work on the catch basins and curb ramps.
“We’re on track,” he said.
Lake Avenue is the city’s biggest summer paving project but it had to wait until Aqua finished installing water lines along the busy thoroughfare. The new water lines stretch from the Ashtabula Harbor to Smith Field.
City Council’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in council chambers at the Municipal Building. Area residents can stream the meeting from the city’s website or Facebook page.
Meetings also are televised live on Spectrum Channel 1024. Residents must have an HD tuner box from Spectrum to view this channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.