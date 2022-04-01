JEFFERSON — The trip to the convenience store to buy a cup of coffee or chip dip soon will take a little longer.
The Circle K convenient store, at 96 N. Chestnut St., is closing April 21, said Cristal Clark, an assistant manager.
“I’m not really sure what’s going on with the building, but we’ve stopped all of our orders and we are running out of stuff,” she said. “We will start marking stuff down today.”
The store’s six employees will go to work at the Cortland store.
Clark said she was surprised the store was closing because they are very busy.
The store has been in Jefferson since it was a Lawson’s store in the 1970s, offering deli meats and Lawson’s famous chip dip.
The Jefferson store is one of many Circle K stores in the area.
A new Circle K opened in April 2018 at Main Avenue and West 58th Street in Ashtabula. The store replaced the old Circle K located kitty-corner from the new one. That was exactly one year to the day of the opening of the new Circle K on Lake Avenue in the Ashtabula Harbor. Geneva also got a new store that year.
A spokesperson at Circle K’s Great Lake Division in Akron said she could not provide any information on the closing.
According to the company’s website, Alimentation Couche-Tard bought Circle K in 2003 and developed it into a global brand represented in more than 20 countries.
A year ago, Alimentation Couche-Tard sold 269 sites across 25 states in U.S. and 37 sites in Canada. Some stores included gas stations, according to the website.
