ASHTABULA — The 13th Street Theatre production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” opens Friday at the Ashtabula Arts Center.
Ella will be played by Domiana Keyes on Feb. 3, 5, 10, and 18, and by Kaitlyn Watson on Feb. 4, 11, 12, 17 and 19.
Prince Topher will be played by Jacob McKee on Feb. 3, 4, 10, 12 and 17, and by Marcus Lowery on Feb. 5, 11, 18 and 19.
Domiana Keyes and Marcus Lowery will also play the leads in a special daytime school performance on Feb. 9.
Director Mary Ann Kline said producing a show of this size with hundreds of costume components, props, and magical transformations is quite an undertaking.
“‘Impossible,’ some may say,” she said. “Creating theatre can be a tiring, exhilarating, and messy process and I am thankful I’m part of the art here at the Ashtabula Arts Center – where impossible things are happening every day. May the tale of Cinderella and her Prince remind us of the importance of helping each other truly shine.”
“Cinderella” runs Feb. 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Advance Sale Tickets are $15 Adult, $13 senior/student/military, and $11 Child 2-12. For tickets at the door, add $2. Pay What You Can Pricing is available for all performances. Call (440) 964-3396 or order online at ashtabulaartscenter.org.
Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II.
Music Directed by Debra Fleming
The 2022-23 season of 13th Street Theatre is sponsored by Huffman-Mayer-Paolo Wealth Management Group.
Ohio Arts Council helpA fund the Arts Center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
