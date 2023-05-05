Viva Mexico!
If you didn’t get enough margaritas and mariachi music during Fiesta, today is Cinco de Mayo!
What’s happening: Celebrations marking Mexico’s defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 are taking place today.
Lakeside High School kicked off the festivities Wednesday at its annual Cinco de Mayo Family Night for English as a second language (ESL) students and their families in the school’s Commons.
Attendees enjoyed food, games and prizes. The ESL families even brought potluck items to share.
Here’s some of what’s going today in the area:
• Los Compadres, 4700 West Ave., Ashtabula, will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, featuring authentic Mexican food and a drink special, Coronaritas for $9.
• La Casa de Frida Mexican Restaurant in Ashtabula Towne Square will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, featuring a full pitcher on the rocks Margarita for $20 and everything on the menu with “Frida” in the name is !0 percent off.
• Other local Mexican restaurants in Ashtabula County include Pueblo Real Mexican in Jefferson, Luisa’s Mexican Grill in Geneva, and El Alamo in Conneaut.
• If Mexican food isn’t your thing, the Ballet Theatre Ashtabula presents “Enchanted,” the 2023 spring dance concert, starting today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Enchanted” will showcase a wide array of choreography and dance styles from classical to contemporary, and will include excerpts from Prokofiev’s Cinderella.
Set to music by Lauryn Hill, Mumford & Sons, Chuck Berry, Katerina Gimon, and more, the choreography in “Enchanted” will have your feet moving and your heart pounding.
Advance sale tickets: Adult $15, Senior/Student/Military $13, Child 2-12 years $11. For tickets at the door, add $2. Get tickets at (440) 964-3396
• If you’re willing to travel, HOLA Ohio is hosting its inaugeral Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Painesville Square from 4-9 p.m. today. The event will bring Mexican food, music, wrestling and more to Painesville.
• If cooking is your thing, don’t forget to shop at your local grocery stores for all the ingredients you need to make empanadas, fajitas and tamales. And, of course, stock up on salsas, chips and tortillas.
