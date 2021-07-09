CONNEAUT — As many as 30 cigarette boats will be at Ashtabula County ports over the weekend, depending on weather conditions.
The boats are scheduled arrive at the Geneva Marina on Friday, July 9, said Tom Perkoski, a director of the Conneaut Port Authority.
The boats will start their trek at the Geneva Marina on Saturday morning and stop at Cleveland for lunch, Perkoski said. The boats will then stop at Ashtabula on the way back to Geneva.
Most of the boaters come from Cleveland and Mentor, he said.
The boaters will be participating in a poker run, where they will pick up a card at each location and attempt to make the best hand possible, Perkoski said.
The boats use four gallons of fuel per mile traveled, Perkoski said. The Conneaut Port Authority has made sure its fuel tanks are topped up to accommodate the traffic, he said. The boats will be tying up along the public dock and tie off to one another, Perkoski said.
Perkoski said the forecast for the weekend is looking better. High seas can be an obstacle to the cigarette boats, he said. The boats that will be visiting Conneaut are between 30 to 40 feet in length.
The boats can be heard for miles on the lakeshore, Perkoski said. The boats will likely pass Ashtabula at 10:30 or 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, depending on how fast they are moving, he said. “I’m definitely going to make some time to sit down and wait and watch them,” Perkoski said.
Cigarette boats can cost more than $500,000, and are capable of reaching speeds of 180 miles per hour, according to a statement from the Conneaut Port Authority. The boaters are part of Northeast Ohio Off-Shore, according to the statement.
“We’re ... looking forward to this, and it’s going to be kind of exciting,” Perkoski said.
