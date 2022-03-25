ASHTABULA — As the nation faces skyrocketing inflation, people are turning more and more to local food pantries and other community resources to feed their families.
Tracy Bidwell, director of Feed Our Vets in Ashtabula, said her organization served 267 families at their last food distribution.
Feed Our Vets received a truckload of non-perishable food and other household necessities on March 9, donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ashtabula.
Bidwell said the church’s donation was especially welcome since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped many of their donations.
About 30 volunteers came out to help unload and transfer the food — about 37,000 pounds — into the building.
“Everyone just jumped in and worked and made it happen,” said Bidwell. “I am still in awe over all the food. This will make so many veterans and their families happy. I can’t express in words how much this means.”
Sid Connor, president of The Youngstown Ohio Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the donation was a blessing to the donors, as well as the recipients.
“One of the great blessings of this experience was the opportunity to meet and do something side by side with some of our veterans who served in wars and who are still serving the community and their fellow veterans,” Connor said.
“They were all so cheerful and positive and good natured. I came to help deliver some food and I left feeling like I had just been fed spiritually by people who understand sacrifice, kindness and love as well as humility.”
Church member Ann Taft, of Jefferson, and her husband Bubba, were among the volunteers.
“I don’t think we can do enough for our vets,” she said. “It was nice to be a part of giving a little bit back. The vets and their families have sacrificed for us. We have our freedom in this country because of our vets.”
Connor said one of the veterans told him that when he came home from the Vietnam War the vets weren’t treated with kindness like they are receiving now and it was a tough time for them back then.
“He didn’t say it with any bitterness. It was clear that he had long since forgiven any unkindness and he was grateful and even kind toward those who may have been unappreciative of their service,” Connor said.
“I left thinking of so many ways that Jesus Christ treated everyone with kindness and taught us to be kind also. He healed the sick, and blessed the little children and forgave the penitent sinners.”
Connor said he was reminded of what Jesus said: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
“Like Jesus, these veterans had offered themselves for their friends and even for those who might treat their sacrifices as a thing of naught,” Connor said. “In the words of America the Beautiful — ‘who more than self their country loved and mercy more than life.’”
Bidwell said it was a honor to meet and to give back to some of the men and women who have served our country and protected our freedoms with their lives.
“I’m so grateful for the generosity of so many members of the church who gave freely to make this possible,” she said.
