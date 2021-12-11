CHURCH RECEIVES PROCLAMATION
ASHTABULA — Rev. Samuel Monte, pastor of First Presbyterian Church received a proclamation from Ashtabula City Councilwoman Jodi Mills on Monday during a regular City Council meeting.
The church marked its 200th year of ministry on Dec. 7 after Joseph Badger organized the church with seven members in 1821. The church also founded three “daughter” churches and had three pastors that served a combined 90 years at the church, said member Nancy Blake.
She said 14 youth from the church became pastors during the last 200 years.
