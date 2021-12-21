ASHTABULA — Students in the Ashtabula Area City School District received a gift before Christmas, thanks to Painesville Baptist Church once again providing backpacks for the students.
The Christmas Backpack Giveaway provides local children and families an opportunity to receive extra support during the holiday season, said Maureen Surbella, communications and public relations coordinator for the district.
Lakeside Junior High School combined this effort with their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) initiatives. School officials looked at students who were following the building ROAR expectations: Respectful, Outstanding Academics, Always Safe and Responsible.
Last week, students came to the Media Center for their awards — the backpacks.
Emily Potter, a member of the Painesville Baptist Church and a reading instructor at Lakeside Junior High, helped coordinate the event.
“We just want the kids to know we love and care for them,” she said. “We want them to know we recognize when they do something good.”
