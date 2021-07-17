CHS grad first female Ohio American Legion commander

Jean Wilson, a 1969 Conneaut High School graduate, recently became the first female Department of Ohio American Legion commander.
Earning the elected office follows decades of service to the American Legion and veterans causes. She joined the U.S. Army after her graduation from high school with hopes of broadening her horizons.
Wilson said her family’s financial situation made going to college unlikely, so she decided to join the service and served three years in the U.S. Army. She said it was a difficult time to be in the military with so many negative feelings towards soldiers because of the Vietnam War.
After leaving the Army, she and her husband worked in different areas before making a home near Cincinnati. She decided to join the post’s auxiliary unit in 1976 then later became a full member of the lodge and started her historic journey.
When she first became involved in the legion, women weren’t well received in some posts.
Wilson broke into historical territory when she served as commander of her local lodge in 1990-92.
She later became district commander in 2001 with responsibilities over six different lodges and settled in on several business paths.
“I had a real estate company for like 10 years. I had an insurance agency for 25 years,” she said.
Wilson said she “semi-retired” and then worked a part-time job for the city of Harrison, then moved to the financial department for another five and a half years. She now serves on the City Council in Harrison.
Wilson said she has been active on the board of directors for the Fisher House, an organization designed to assist the families of veterans who are being treated at the Veterans Administration facility in Cincinnati, for 25 years. She said her post also works closely with the hospital on a variety of projects.
“We have a Christmas program that goes in and presents a gift to every patient,” she said.
Wilson said every Ohio American Legion commander gets to have a special project to lead during the time they are commander. She said her project is suicide prevention.
She said money raised for the project will be donated to the “Save A Warrior” program in Hillsboro.
