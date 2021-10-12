ASHTABULA — Come November, downtown Ashtabula will be adorned with Christmas trees and snowmen.
The Ashtabula Downtown Development Association (ADDA) is sponsoring snowman and Christmas tree decorating contest, open to any non-profit organization, individual or business.
“This year, we have only 10 Christmas trees to decorate in Cornelius Park [the former North Park],” said Myke Dowd, president of the ADDA.
Adroit Consulting and Engineering LLC is donating the trees and Benders Tree Farm is supplying the transportation, delivery and placement of the trees.
The lighting of the trees will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Cornelius Park before the city’s annual Christmas parade, which will start at 7 p.m. that evening.
New this year is a snowman cut-out contest, also open to any non-profit, business or individual.
Forms need to be mailed and emailed by Oct. 15 to manderson@ashtabulacounty.us or mailed to ADDA P.O Box 362, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.
The snowmen will be provided and snowmen entries then dropped off on the appropriate day. ADDA members will then attach the snowmen to the poles on Main Avenue for the Christmas holiday.
“Tastefully themed snowman are encouraged. Items considered not appropriate will be returned,” Dowd said.
There will be three prizes of $25 — one per category of commercial, private and local organization. All judges decisions are final. Winners will be announced Nov. 20 by phone.
Snowmen can be picked up from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 9. Snowmen not picked up will become property of the ADDA.
For more information about entering one of the contests, call Myke Dowd at 994-6013 or email manderson@ashtabulacounty.us.
