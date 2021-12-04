The demand for Christmas trees continues to grow in Ashtabula County as area growers seek to meet the local and regional needs of customers.
Manners Tree Farm was swamped on the day after Thanksgiving with hundreds of suburban Cleveland residents looking for the perfect tree. New owner James Stribrny said media speculation on tree shortages push the shopping time earlier and earlier each year.
He said there was a 100-yard line for three hours last week as people waited to get the horse-drawn wagon ride to the tree cutting area. The tree farm’s Facebook page indicates it will be open this weekend, but supply is running low.
Sarna’s Christmas Tree Farm, in Jefferson, has also been busy and said the 2020 season was the best in years. Visitors to the farm also are able to walk the area to find the perfect tree to drag back to their care if they so choose.
Bender’s Tree Farm, in Sheffield Township, has been planting trees each year with hopes of having a much larger selection in the next several years.
