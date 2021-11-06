CONNEAUT — A pair of holiday traditions will return in Conneaut later this month.
According to a press release from the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce, the annual Lights of Love Celebration will take place in front of Conneaut Savings Bank on Nov. 26, after the annual Christmas parade.
Lights of Love has been a Conneaut tradition for decades. It dates back to 1987, when a blue spruce tree was planted in front of Conneaut Savings Bank by Sarah Schenck, according to the press release.
“Lights of Love is the perfect way to memorialize loved ones we have lost or honor those who are still with us,” Conneaut Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey said in the release. “We have heard so many touching testaments — from honoring those serving our country to folks who want to remember friends and family — even those who wish to memorialize a lost pet.”
The Conneaut Chamber of Commerce is selling Lights of Love ornaments through the schools, Conneaut Savings Bank, Port Conneaut Federal Credit Union and Andover Bank, according to the release.
This year, the Chamber and the Conneaut Public Library will partner to put on the Conneaut Christmas Parade.
“When we started getting calls asking about the parade, I wasn’t sure where to direct them,” DuBey said in the release. “[Conneaut Public Library Executive Director] Kathy Zappitello and I put our heads together and decided that partnering was the best solution. The Chamber will take care of the liability insurance and the Library will organize the parade.”
Anyone interested in participating in the parade can sign up on the Conneaut Public Library’s website, www.conneaut.lib.oh.us, or pick up physical forms at the library’s front desk.
