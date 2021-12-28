Area merchants reported good sales in the month of December, starting from Black Friday and continuing until Christmas Eve.
The beginning and end of the month were stronger sales periods, but the entire month was solid for many businesses.
“It was better than a lot of years. For me my best part was the first few days of the (season) and Dec. 23 and 24th,” said Mike Schupska of Broadway Antiques and Collectibles in Geneva.
On Bridge Street in Ashtabula, stores reported a solid month of December as well. “We had a very good Christmas season. We have been busy,” said Carlisle’s in the Harbor Sales Associate Marge Pavolino. She said the store’s Christmas decorations and wine were a big hit this year.
“It definitely was a good year. We did see an increase in retail sales,” said Debra Grim, owner of Fitzgerald’s on Bridge Street. She said the restaurant portion of the business was up this year, with some parties being held until the COVID-19 numbers escalated the last several weeks.
She said there hadn’t been any larger group events last year. Grim said private dining options helped increase the business in the restaurant portion of the operation.
The Bridge Street merchants continue to talk of traveling customers as essential to their businesses. “Our shoppers were not just local people,” Grim said. She said many came from Youngstown, Pittsburgh and other areas.
Furniture Towne Owner Aric Anderson said the business has been doing well throughout the month of December, which is generally a slow time of year.
Anderson said available inventory is the key to the furniture business, which has been a challenge since the start of the pandemic. He said that problem has gotten better during the last couple of months.
“We are starting to get trucks in that we ordered a long time ago,” Anderson said. He said the entire month of December was good for sales.
“The last two Decembers have been my best Decembers in the last 30 years,” Anderson said.
