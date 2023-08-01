GENEVA — Ashtabula County Children Services received an $8,000 donation from the Geneva Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary to help the agency pay for activities for children in foster care.
The money will help pay for camps, Little League, band camp and more.
Tina Tapi, president of the Ladies Auxiliary, presented the check to Tania Burnett, executive director of Children Services, on July 12 at the F.O.E. Aerie #2243 on Depot Road.
This is the sixth year Children Services has been the auxiliary’s charity of choice.
“We’re grateful for their support of the kids,” Burnett said.
The Ladies Auxiliary raised the money via fundraiser, such as bake sales, a weekly 50/50 and other club events.
The money was raised during the auxiliary’s 2022-23 term.
The auxiliary also has supported the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, Ashtabula County food pantries, Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center, Columbus School for the Blind, Geneva Area City Schools, Manor Home, the Ohio state Women’s Cancer Research and the Veteran’s Commission of Ashtabula County.
