ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Children Services Board unanimously voted Thursday to temporarily halt collection of the agency’s half-mil levy, saving taxpayers a total of nearly $1 million.
The recommendation will be shared with the Ashtabula County Budget Commission, which has the ability to renew or change levies and revenues.
If the Budget Commission accepts the recommendation, the levy will not be assessed on residents’ 2023 tax bills. This means a tax decrease of $900,000 for property owners in 2023.
“This is real money savings to our county taxpayers and real sound fiscal policy by the Children Services Board,” County Auditor David Thomas said. “I commend the board for voluntarily lowering their assessment next year.”
Tania Burnett, executive director of Ashtabula County Children Services, said, “We are so grateful for the support we receive from our community.”
The levy was originally passed in May of 2014 at the height of the opiate crisis. Consequently, there was an increasing number of children in foster care.
Since 2019, there’s been a decrease in children entering Children Services’ temporary custody, she said.
“This opiate crisis is definitely not finished,” Burnett said. “We have access now to new programming in our county that has allowed us to do more safety planning and we’re able to see more kids staying safe with their families while we work with them.”
Family Drug Court and Ohio START are two of Children Services’ new case programs. Both programs are collaborative efforts with several treatment providers, including the Family Drug Court led by the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court.
With the combined efforts of Children Services and treatment teams, more than 70 children have been able to avoid entering foster care.
Burnett said increased investment from the state is also a contributing factor.
A decision has not been reached whether the half-mil levy will return to the ballot in 2024, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.