ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas met with Tania Burnett, executive director for Children Services, and Babs Legeza, fiscal director for Children Services, to review financials and budgeting for the department.
“It is clear that Children Services’ operational levy up for renewal May 3 is a necessary funding stream for the department and without it Children Services would not be able to operate at current levels,” Thomas said.
Burnett discussed the board’s funding streams and anticipated expenses. Children Services receives roughly $4 million yearly in property tax revenue through two county-wide levies. At the May Primary, voters will see the larger of the two levies on the ballot.
“Our 1.75-mill operation levy is the majority of our local revenue, estimated at just over $3 million yearly and without it, we would operate at a deficit and have to severely lower services to the most vulnerable,” she said.
“Future forecasts for expenses and revenues are difficult to estimate,” Legeza said.
Federal and state grant dollars may be decreasing in coming years with changes in program funding requirements for the costly services provided to high-needs children, she said.
Anticipated revenue in 2022 for Children Services is nearly $9 million. The three main streams of funds are federal dollars at $2.8 million, state dollars coming in around $2.3 million and local property tax dollars at roughly $4 million.
“We rely tremendously on the support of our local community to fund the essential services we provide community kids,” Burnett said. “Without the local property tax dollars and passage of the levy this May, we will be in a bad spot.”
According to the Auditor’s Office, the effective tax rate of the Children Services renewal levy on the May 3 ballot is 1.58-mills or $55 a year for a $100,000 appraised value property.
“As more taxpayers and properties pay into the pot, local entity revenues for property taxes stays flat, but everyone’s rates decrease which is why the renewal does not cost property owners more,” Thomas said.
Thomas, who serves as secretary for the Ashtabula County Budget Commission, reviewed Children Services’ budget and financials early this year prior to a recommendation to the county commissioners to place the operating renewal levy back on the ballot.
Thomas said he stands by the Budget Commission’s recommendation for the 1.75-mill renewal levy with the understanding that the smaller, .5-mill levy up for renewal in 2024, will be examined for need later this year.
“This is the Budget Commission’s role each year — to review the levies on tax bills and ensure fiscal need by local entities,” Thomas said. “We have decreased many in my first three years and will work with Children Services later this year to ensure their need of all levy dollars for next year.”
