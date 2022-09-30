PAINESVILLE — The Painesville Police Department responded to a CSX railroad track crossing Wednesday night for a child struck by a train.
The responding officers found a 10-year-old Painesville boy, who was unresponsive. The victim was transported to Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord, where the child succumbed to his injuries.
The preliminary investigation found that at about 7:45 p.m., the boy was on a bicycle in the process of crossing the Elm Street railroad tracks northbound when an eastbound train struck him.
The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.
Painesville City Fire Department, Grand River Rescue Squad and CSX Police also responded to the scene.
The Lake Regional Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing.
