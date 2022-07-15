ASHTABULA — A 3-year-old girl died and her mother was taken to the hospital after a Friday afternoon house fire on Station Avenue.
The fire broke out around 2:40 p.m. in a two-story white house in the 3800 block of Station, just north of Audrey Place, according to dispatcher reports.
Another adult and two children quickly escaped the blaze, Fire Chief Shawn Gruber said.
Within minutes, Ashtabula firefighters arrived on the scene to discover a fully involved house fire with flames shooting out and black smoke billowing from the second story. The smoke could be seen from as far away as downtown Ashtabula.
The mother was not breathing when firefighters carried her out of the house and placed her onto a waiting gurney, according to dispatcher reports.
Neighbor Tammy Reeves said the mother’s face was covered in soot.
Emergency medical technicians gave the mother oxygen, got her breathing again and transported her by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center. A short time later, she was flown by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, Gruber said.
With a sense of urgency, one of the young children who got out of the house repeatedly told friends, police officers and firefighters that his sister was still upstairs in the house.
Family members frantically paced the sidewalk, awaiting news.
When a firefighter carried out the child’s body, which was wrapped in a white sheet, gasps arose from the small crowd that had gathered along the street. People cried and hugged one another.
Tommy Culvert, a neighbor who walked down the street to see if everyone got out of the house safely, shook his head and wiped a tear from his cheek.
“All I saw was smoke coming out and I knew it was bad,” he said.
Reeves said, “It’s just terrible. It’s a bad day in Ashtabula.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.