Chicken show this weekend at Ashtabula County Fairgrounds

JEFFERSON — Chicken fanciers are invited to get the scoop from the coop Saturday at the Western Reserve Poultry Club’s show.
The club is hosting its second Sanctioned Poultry Show, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds. The event is free and open to the public. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s event.
“We are excited to have [author-illustrator] Jan Brett in attendance and we are excited to be up and running again after a year break,” said Erica Elliott, organizer. “We are also excited to have Playall Awards and Engraving of Ashtabula as our sponsor for our overall grand champion awards.”
Brett raises about 60 chickens and 10 ducks at her home in Massachusetts, where she lives with her husband, Joe Hearne, a member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. She bought her first chickens, a batch of Wyandottes, 11 years ago at a feed store. Those hens lived for 10 years and became dear pets, according to her website.
Since that time, she’s written and illustrated several books featuring or about chickens.
During the show, poultry breeders from Ashtabula County, and as far away as New York and Michigan, will compete for points under their designated national clubs. For example, each participant who enters a call duck and either wins or is a reserve champion of each show will get points toward the National Call Duck Association competition.
At the end of the year, the association announces winners and awards trophies and money offered through the American Poultry Association and American Bantam Association. There will be 18 specialized meets at Saturday’s show.
In 2019, the show garnered 350 birds and a good crowd in the Poultry Barn.
The Western Reserve Poultry Club is organized by several local residents, led by President James Elliott of Plymouth Township and Jay Yobst, from Butler, Pennsylvania. Yobst is also a member of the Uniontown, Pennsylvania Poultry Association.
Saturday’s show starts at 9 a.m. and should end by 3 p.m., Elliott said.
The Ashtabula County Fairgrounds are at 127 N. Elm St., Jefferson. Follow the signs and wear a mask.
