CONNEAUT — Work is expected to start soon on Chestnut Street, after the Ashtabula County Commissioners approved $600,000 of funding for the project.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said the city has to send notices to funding entities. Construction could start as soon as one to two weeks from now, once those notices are approved, he said.
A notice will be put up on the city’s website when construction starts, Hockaday said.
On Tuesday, the Ashtabula County Commissioners signed off on the contract between Conneaut and Severino Construction.
The commissioners approved $600,000, $100,000 of which will be paid by Community Development Block Grant allocation, and $500,000 of which will be paid by a CDBG critical infrastructure grant, according to the resolution.
The city also has an OPWC grant to pay for additional costs, Hockaday said.
This is the third phase of work on Chestnut Street, and it runs from Smith Street south to the railroad tracks.
The project includes replacing 900 feet of storm sewer line, waterline and sanitary sewer line, along with full depth paving repair, according to the resolution.
The project is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 15, Hockaday said.
“We did a good job lining up dollars and working with the county and other agencies to get this one moving forward,” Hockaday said. “So we’re excited to see it go, and hopefully we can be off of Chestnut Street here for a long time after this.”
