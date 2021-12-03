JEFFERSON — A Cherry Valley Township man is facing murder charges in connection with a domestic altercation in November.
Thomas Joe Graley Jr., 37, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated murder and murder in the physical assault and death of his wife, Nicole Booth, 34, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
“The preliminary investigation indicates Booth and their children, ages 7 and 9, had been victims of domestic violence, physical abuse and trauma for years, which sadly went unreported to law enforcement and Ashtabula County Children Services,” Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said in a prepared statement.
Graley remains in the county jail on $500,000 cash or surety bond.
He is expected to be arraigned Dec. 16 on the murder charges.
Two weeks ago, deputies were called to Mill Road after Graley called for help and reported Booth was not breathing.
When deputies arrived at the couple’s home, emergency personnel were administering aid to Booth, who was unconscious on the floor with bruises all over her body.
Graley was arrested on the scene and arraigned Nov. 17 before Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht. Graley was charged with felonious assault and Specht set bond at $500,000 cash or surety.
Graley remains incarcerated in the county jail.
On the day of the beating, Graley told deputies they were arguing when Booth said she didn’t feel well and suddenly fell on the floor and stopped breathing, according to the sheriff’s report.
She died a few days later at a Cleveland hospital.
Two children were in the home at the time of the assault and were released to a family member.
“There is help and it is incumbent upon the public to assist and report violence against all victims of crime,” O’Toole said.
If you are a victim of domestic violence or know of someone suffering from abuse, contact the local authorities listed below:
• Law Enforcement – 911.
• Children’s Services Hotline 440-998-18711 or 1-888-998-1811.
• HomeSafe 440-992-2727.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.