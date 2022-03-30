CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Fire destroyed a home at 5642 Route 193 on Sunday afernoon, said Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer.
Firefighters arrived on the scene just after 1:30 p.m.
“It was heavily involved,” Spencer said.
He said the building was a two-story, wooden structure.
“Essentially, it is a total loss,” Spencer said.
The home was being renovated at the time of the fire.
Spencer said the cause of the fire appears to be a space heater.
Several fire departments responded to the call, including Andover, Wayne, Dorset, Rome, Orwell, and North Shenango and Conneaut Lake in Pennsylvania.
The property was located about a mile south of the intersection of Routes 6 and 193, Spencer said.
