CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Fire destroyed a home at 5642 Route 193 on Sunday afernoon, said Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just after 1:30 p.m.

“It was heavily involved,” Spencer said.

He said the building was a two-story, wooden structure.

“Essentially, it is a total loss,” Spencer said.

The home was being renovated at the time of the fire.

Spencer said the cause of the fire appears to be a space heater.

Several fire departments responded to the call, including Andover, Wayne, Dorset, Rome, Orwell, and North Shenango and Conneaut Lake in Pennsylvania.

The property was located about a mile south of the intersection of Routes 6 and 193, Spencer said.

