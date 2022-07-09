CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene is celebrating 100 years with refreshments, food trucks, games and special speakers.
The celebration will take place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 23 at the church, 3410 Route 6.
The church began at the turn of the 20th century as a dream in the heart of a man named J.B Neely, a Methodist minister turned Nazarene. At a tent revival meeting in 1921 in Ashtabula, the Lord moved to make Neely’s dream a reality.
Forty charter members began meeting in the old Chestnut Elementary School in downtown Ashtabula, which was the first gathering of Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene.
Over the next 100 years, the church planted six additional churches in Ashtabula County — first in Cherry Valley, and then in Jefferson, Kellogsville, Edgewood, Geneva and Orwell.
Cherry Valley, a farming and dairy community, was selected as a church site in 1922 because of its location — right between New Lyme and Andover.
Cherry Valley was first settled in 1818 by former New York resident, Nathaniel Hubbard.
The township was named for the abundant cherry trees growing along a stream.
The census of 1920 shows 256 people lived in the township.
Today, the Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene boasts nearly 100 people on Sundays, led by the Rev. Rich Meier. He and his wife, Mary, live in the parsonage next to the church.
Meier has served as pastor of the church for the past 12 years. Church leaders include a worship team and associate pastor, Erin Valenti.
“We are a contemporary and charismatic Nazarene church,” Meier said. “We have a strong worship here.”
Parishoner Debbi Lynagh said the church doesn’t shirk from the truth — God’s truth, the Bible.
Lynagh’s statement is reflected in the church Facebook page, which states, “We are a fellowship of believers, made in God’s image and called as disciples of Christ to share the Good News with everyone through learning, listening, praying and working together actively to reach out to our communities. We are a place to believe, belong, and become!”
In the summer, they host a car show, where more than 75 classic cars are displayed. The event draws people from all over the county, he said.
Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene’s mailing address is 3410 Route 6, Andover. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., church at 10:45 a.m. Sundays.
