JEFFERSON — Gas reached more than $5 a gallon for regular unleaded this week in Ashtabula County, leaving many drivers with less change in their pockets.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas can’t do much about the price but he can assure motorists the amount of gas they buy is correct. It’s the auditor’s responsibility as the county sealer of weights and measures to check the pumps.
“Gas is outrageous right now, unfortunately there’s nothing I can do to help the price at the pump,” he said. “But I can remind all drivers in Ashtabula County that our office inspects and certifies every gas pump every year to make sure when you buy a gallon of that overpriced gas, you’re getting what you pay for.”
Jim Varckette, the auditor’s certified weights and measures inspector, checks out every gas station, grocery store, propane tanker trucks, railroad scales, fuel oil and more.
“We’re really fortunate to have Jim,” Thomas said. “He’s actually our longest, continuous serving employee at 31 years and he is very passionate about his work and protecting our taxpaying consumers.”
Varckette inspects, tests and seals 1,400 liquid measuring devices every year, in addition to 401 scales and 165 establishments, according to the Auditor’s Office.
“A good weights and measures program will save the average consumer roughly $300 a year,” Thomas said.
An out-of-calibration gas pump could short a consumer or gas station.
There are times when a pump must be put out of order until re-calibrated or a grocery scale decommissioned due to age, he said.
“Our job is to mainly keep everything honest and in working order for our taxpayers,” he said. “I don’t think anyone would be fraudulent but we consider ourselves a partner to these businesses we service.”
Testing is done with five-gallon certified test measurers. The allowable error or tolerance amount is plus or minus 3.3 ounces or 6 cubic inches of gasoline per 5 gallons. This amounts to .02 gallons of allowed difference, according to Thomas.
If there is an issue with a pump the station is given 10 days to recalibrate and repair the issue and it will be retested by the Weights and Measures Department.
All of the data is shared with the Ohio’s Department of Agriculture and the station.
While fuel quantity is tested annually, fuel quality is not tested by Ashtabula County or any other non-charter county in Ohio, as the ability to do so has not been granted by the state legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.