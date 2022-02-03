A multi-day winter weather event is in today’s forecast for northeast Ohio.
Area residents are expected to experience snow, ice, frigid wind chills and other dangerous conditions. Power outages and hazardous travel are also expected with this storm.
The Ohio Department of Aging reminds older Ohioans and caregivers to check on older loved ones and neighbors during and after the storm.
Checking in on older friends, relatives and neighbors during severe weather helps them feel connected and gives you an opportunity to spot potential issues and help them get assistance if they need it.
Check their home: Is the temperature comfortable? Are they heating it safely? Is there any damage to their home? Are outdoor walkways clear of snow, ice, and debris?
Check their health: Do they appear alert and aware? Have they fallen? Are they taking their medications as prescribed? Do they need medical attention?
Check that their daily needs are being met: Do they have safe food and water? Are they able to do what they need to do? Do they have someone to call for support and a reliable way to call for emergency help if they need it?
You can check in on an older loved one or neighbor by telephone, text message, email, video call or in-person if it is safe to travel. If visiting their home, please be safe, wear a face mask and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.
The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities.
