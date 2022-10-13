CONNEAUT — A number of city residents unhappy with fees charged for docks at the city’s port spoke to council.
Sonny Heinonen, who has had a dock in Conneaut since 1979, said his dock fees increased by $1,000 for the upcoming year. After he raised an issue with the new marina management company, a revised contract was sent to him, which only had a $650 increase.
Fees were increased to $1,750, to keep pace with ports in Lake Erie’s western basin, Heinonen said.
The Conneaut Port Authority recently hired Oasis Marinas to manage their marinas.
“It is my understanding that there is a buy-out clause in this agreement,” Heinonen said. “I suggest you pay it, take back our harbor and the marinas, and let the residents of Conneaut have control.”
He also asked council to meet with the boating community to discuss concerns and possible solutions.
Jack Polchosky said the fee increases were gouging.
“Five percent increase, ten percent increase, come on, that’s fine,” he said. “But what they’re doing? No.”
Polchosky said he visited another marina managed by Oasis in Lorain, and heard a lot of negative feedback.
“It’s going to be a crushing blow to Conneaut, I’m going to tell you right now,” he said. “It’s going to push a lot of low income dock holders out. and we have a lot of locals fall into that area.”
He asked that a few members of council meet with a few dock holders to discuss the issue further.
Ken Dinino said the rate increase in the first contract was 58 percent.
“Even with the inflation we have today, 58 percent is absurd,” he said.
The revised contract was a 50 percent increase in dock fees, Dinino said.
“I really don’t see where that’s warranted in any kind of way, that percentage of increase,” he said. “That is public property down there, and the public uses it heavily.”
Council members encouraged visitors to the meeting to speak with Oasis and with Port Authority board members regarding the concerns.
In other business:
• Proclamations were given to a number of people and entities at a City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
Mary Helen Maire and Jerry Orlando were honored for their time on the city’s Board of Health. Both recently retired from the board.
Orlando was unable to attend.
A proclamation was also presented to UH Conneaut COO Jason Glowczewski commemorating the centennial of UH Conneaut.
He thanked the community for supporting UH Conneaut.
• Plans are in place to replace a water main on Route 20 near Dibble Road.
At a work session last week, City Manager Jim Hockaday told council that a stormwater pipe failure had endangered a water main on the south side of Route 20, as significant rains in late September and early October washed away dirt.
Currently, the plan is to move the water main to the north side of Route 20, in order to avoid any erosion issues in the future.
“That way we don’t have to worry about that hillside collapsing,” Hockaday said.
The pipe that will be installed at the site will be 12 inches instead of 10, and is significantly more durable than the current water main.
The quote for the work was $88,000, Hockaday said.
The failed stormwater pipes will have to be addressed after the water line issue is resolved, Hockaday said.
• Hockaday said he does not have a start date yet for the city’s paving program.
“We were scheduled for that week when we had all that rain, and they’ve continued to push us back and push us back,” he said.
Councilman Thomas Kozesky said the contractor hasn’t given the city a good deal. “We always come out on the short end of the stick,” he said.
Councilman Oakey Emery said he has received calls from residents on a road that was to be paved, asking when it would happen.
Hockaday said he expressed similar concerns to the contractor.
