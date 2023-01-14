Mr. and Mrs. Shelby Chapman of Ashtabula will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
Shelby and Margaret (Grogan) were married Jan. 17, 1948, in Franklin, Ky. The couple have a daughter, Mona Callahan of Ashtabula, and a son, Rodger Chapman, who is deceased. They have seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Chapman retired in 1994 after 38 years in the life insurance business. He later returned to work as a general agent for Motorists Life Insurance Co.. Mrs. Chapman retired from Carlisle’s Department Store after more than 20 years, and later returned to work for Tops Food Market for 12 years before retiring in 2003.
The couple will go out to dinner to celebrate the day.
“We are very unusual, we’ve lived a long life — each of us at 93 years old,” he said. “I can’t remember any family member who lived together that long. We are very thankful.”
When asked the secret to a long and happy marriage, Mr. Shelby said, “We just take things as they come and try to manage. We are just thankful we have been able to be together this long.”
