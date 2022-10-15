ASHTABULA — Ongoing construction on Ashtabula County Medical Center’s new Patient Care Tower will create several changes for patients and visitors starting Monday.
Rogers Place will permanently close to traffic.
All access to parking in front of the hospital will be from Lake Avenue.
Additionally, patient drop-off/pick-up will be temporarily moved to under the cement canopy of the old main hospital entrance. Patients will continue to enter through the doors of the Medical Office Building (The Ashtabula Clinic).
Vehicles will follow a one-way (south-to-north) traffic pattern to exit the patient drop-off/pick-up location.
A new patient and visitor parking area has been created in front of the old main hospital entrance where the garden was located. The garden is being incorporated into the landscaping of the new patient care tower.
ACMC will continue to offer services, such as lab work at its family health centers in Ashtabula, Conneaut, Geneva, Jefferson and Orwell; X-ray is available at the family health centers in Ashtabula, Conneaut and Jefferson; and ultrasound is also available at the family health center in Ashtabula.”
The new patient care tower will feature 55 private inpatient rooms, 5 new operating rooms, and 24 new emergency department rooms. It is the largest construction project in the history of Ashtabula County Medical Center.
To keep apprised of the ongoing construction and potential traffic disruptions for patients, as well as for addresses, services, and hours of operation at the Family Health Centers, visit www.acmchealth.org and follow ACMC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ACMCHealth.
