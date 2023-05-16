GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority met on Monday and voted unanimously to hire Wegman Hessler and Valore as the CFA’s legal counsel.
Hiring legal counsel was the only item on the meeting’s agenda.
“The officers have recommended that we engage legal counsel,” Board President Holly Mayernick said at the start of the meeting.
The proposed agreement would have two phases, she said. The first phase would consist of discovery, gathering information from the Ohio Revised Code, the county commissioners office and other documents, and the second phase would have the firm acting as legal counsel on a monthly basis, or as needed.
Donniella Winchell said the original legislation was intended to be non-partisan, and have members from all parts of the county.
Half of the board is appointed by the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners, and the rest of the board is appointed by other municipalities, Mayernick said.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said there are too many moving parts, and the CFA board needs to understand how the CFA is supposed to be run under the Ohio Revised Code.
The CFA had done well at keeping the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake up to par, he said.
Changing the language of the Ohio Revised Code outlining CFA operations would impact CFAs across the state, Geneva-on-the-Lake Village Administrator Jeremy Shaffer.
The Ashtabula County CFA previously spent the majority of its annual income paying for the debt on the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, but board members have been discussing what steps to take next since legislation was signed to provide the county with funds to pay of the debt.
After the vote,
Bennett said the
next step would be
to approve a contract with the firm, likely for the rest of the year, and then an attorney from the firm will attend the group’s meetings.
A meeting was initially planned for this Friday, but was cancelled in favor of Monday’s meeting.
At an April meeting, CFA members discussed the possibility of hiring legal counsel, but no decision was made during that meeting.
Mayernick said the board members were looking for local firms that had experience with CFAs.
“So I continued the search, and came back and said it doesn’t exist,” she said.
Testimony on a state omnibus bill from Ashtabula County Commissioner
Casey Kozlowski
triggered some
frustration and concern in the group, Mayernick said.
“We realized we shouldn’t set things off, we should get going, so we can have a better conversation with them, and understand what the latitudes and possibilities are,” she said. “We all want the same thing, it’s just trying to get there.”
