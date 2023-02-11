GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — In its first meeting of 2023, the Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority made plans for additional meetings to plan what to do with additional funds that will soon be available to the organization.
The CFA receives a percentage of bed tax money from the county, and for years, the vast majority of those funds have been sent to the county to help pay for debt payments on the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
At the end of the Ohio Legislature’s 2022 lame duck session, lawmakers approved a bill that included just under $14 million for the county, to pay for the outstanding debt on the lodge, along with deferred maintenance on the facility.
Gov. Mike DeWine sighed the bill into law on Jan. 6.
Last year, the CFA collected just under $600,000 in bed tax funds, and the group contributed $539,437 to pay down lodge debt.
CFA Chair Holly Mayernick suggested that the CFA meet monthly, instead of every two months, and meet with a variety of entities throughout the county to discuss how to use the additional funds the CFA will have access to in the future.
“We have an obligation to the commissioners to retire debt, and it appears that won’t be necessary anymore,” Mayernick said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the county needs to sign a grant agreement, then they can receive the the funds from the state.
“As we have these conversations, we should be including the CVB and their board, we should be including perhaps the Metroparks and some of their board members, we should talk to the Growth Partnership, perhaps even the chambers of commerce,” Mayernick said.
“Get them to the table, so that we start talking in a bigger picture, throughout the county, rather than just Geneva-on-the-Lake or the western part of the county.”
Mayernick suggested a number of different ideas for the CFA to explore.
“We need some sort of a project approval process or idea process so we don’t just get down in the weeds a,” Mayernick said.
The CFA should look for ways to attract and manage ATVs and four-wheelers, she said.
“They need to stay off the highways and the park trails. They need to have a place of their own, if you will,” Mayernick said.
The group should also do as much as possible to to maximize the draw of the Lake Erie, Mayernick said.
“One of the greatest ideas, I thought, was a revolving loan fund that might leverage federal or state dollars, as well as bed tax collectors getting a chance to get back some of the funds that they have helped collect and contribute,” she said.
The CFA’s next meeting is scheduled for March 17.
Kozlowski said the commissioners would like to sit down and have a conversation with the CFA about the group’s path forward.
“From the conversations at first blush that we’ve had, I think we certainly want to focus on a county-wide initiative to support projects all throughout Ashtabula County,” he said.
Kozlowski said the commissioners’ plan was to have net income from the lodge be reinvested into the facility.
“Historically, that money has been used for debt service,” he said. “So, obviously, we don’t need that anymore.”
