GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority continued the process of planning for the future at a meeting on Friday.
Bryan O’Malley, an attorney from Wegman Hessler and Valore, spoke to the board about a planning process for the CFA.
He said the firm is happy to work with the CFA board.
“The law firm prides itself on providing comprehensive legal solutions through a business approach to problems, a comprehensive analysis, and a cooperative approach, and that’s what we hope to accomplish here,” O’Malley said.
He recommended the board create a pair of committees, one for finance and one for planning.
He said the CFA is at a crossroads, created by the state paying off debt on the lodge.
“It provides an opportunity for the CFA to examine its priorities and its way forward,” O’Malley said. “In order to do so, there’s three areas, the legal, the financial and the planning. In order to determine the way forward, we would recommend to the board that it purposefully and specifically contemplate how to proceed.”
The group should come up with a budget, and gather as many planning documents from local entities as available, he said.
“I would venture to guess that there are any number of planning studies that have been done,” O’Malley said.
Planning should begin at home, and the CFA should consider what projects should be undertaken at the lodge, he said.
The CFA is an instrument of the county, he said.
“The fact that the CFA’s an instrument of the county does not render it a hostage or controlled by the county,” he said. “It’s created and designed to work with and serve the county’s objectives. At the same time, it has independent statutory authority.”
He encouraged board members to not operate in a vacuum.
“The way forward, really, it’s yet to be determined, it’s yet to be determined by the county commissioners as a body, it’s yet to be determined by this board,” O’Malley said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the commissioners want to see funds from the CFA support county-wide projects. There are a lot of great things happening at the lodge, but there are also a lot of great programs around the county that could benefit from investment, he said.
He suggested a conversation about how the bed tax is assessed. Kozlowski said he had previously hoped for a change to the legislation.
Board Chair Holly Mayernick asked the board for permission to meet with the commissioners, to meet with a variety of entities around the county, and start meeting with other CFAs from around the state.
Lodge General Manager Charlene Horgan said the facility is slightly behind its planned profits for the year, but on track to meet its plan for the year.
She said there is some resistance to rates from potential visitors, leading to slightly lower income.
Horgan said she is pleased with the completed parking lot repaving project.
Kozlowski said the county received just over $1 million in sales tax for the month of May, and the county is on pace to meet its estimated sales tax revenue for the year.
He also updated the board on a number of projects in Harpersfield, including a new water tower in the area being out for bid, and the replacement of the Harpersfield Covered bridge being on pace to finish on time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.