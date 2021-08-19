Century 21 office in Conneaut hosts ribbon cutting

CONNEAUT — A trio of realtors celebrated the opening of an office on Day Street on Wednesday afternoon.
The office is a branch of Century 21, said Susanne Horvath, one of the realtors who will be working from the business. Horvath said she has been in real estate for 15 years. Analynn DiFilippo, who is licensed in Ohio and Pennsylvania, has been in the business for six years, and Cassandra Morgan has been in the business for four years.
Horvath said she got into real estate because she was looking for something with flexible hours. DiFilippo, Horvath’s daughter, said her mother got her into the business. Morgan said she always loved houses, and always wanted to see the bones of every home.
Business has been good this year, DiFilippo said.
“It’s a hot market this year,” she said.
Conneaut Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey said they sought her out and asked to join the Chamber of Commerce.
“It gives me chills because I just love the community support.”
Horvath said working as a realtor comes from her heart, and she wants to see Conneaut thrive.
“We absolutely love this community,” she said.
Horvath credited Dave DiFilippo with the business opening.
“He is the catalyst behind absolutely everything,” she said.
Wednesday’s event was the second ribbon cutting in three days at the location, with Sandbar Suds, a soap shop run by four people, including Horvath and Analynn DiFilippo, hosting a ribbon cutting on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.