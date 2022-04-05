CONNEAUT — The Center Road bridge will be closed for about two months as the bridge deck is replaced.
The Ohio Department of Transportation recently announced the closure, initially scheduled to start around the middle of April, had been moved forward to this week.
The project includes redoing approaches to the bridge, replacing the asphalt on the bridge deck, and replacing guardrail, Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
The administration requested the guardrail on the south side of the bridge be extended further up the hill, Hockaday said.
The new guardrail will be a little higher and have a different end configuration, which should make the area a little safer for drivers, Hockaday said.
“That bridge will be fully restored at that point,” he said. “They already did all the grouting and the stone underneath.”
The grouting was done last summer.
The total project cost is about $350,000, and the city received a grant from ODOT for 95 percent of the project cost, Hockaday said.
ODOT’s recommended detour is Route 20 to Route 7 to Welton Road to Mill Road.
The bridge is expected to reopen in early June, according to ODOT.
Additionally, there will be various daily lane restrictions between Keefus and Parrish roads for sidewalk and driveway construction until late July, according to ODOT.
Later this year, Route 20 will be repaved from the North Kingsville line to the Viaduct bridge over Conneaut Creek. Last year, Route 20 was reconstructed between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza. The resurfacing will include applying the final coat of asphalt to that section of Route 20.
Work will start on the Route 20 resurfacing project once asphalt plants open for the year, Hockaday said previously.
