ASHTABULA — The Center for Active Living will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest bingo game.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Ashtabula Senior Center, 4148 Main Ave.
“We are attempting to raise awareness, fight social isolation and reframe the face of aging by hosting the largest hybrid game of bingo the world has ever seen,” said Lisa Bruckman, executive director of the Ashtabula Senior Center. “There will be games, prizes, refreshments and, of course, a chance to hang out with family and friends. This is your chance to be a part of something huge.”
Participants can either play in person at the center or online from home.
For people who plan to attend in person, seating is limited. Reservations can be made by calling the center at 440-998-6750 no later than Oct. 11, or by going to https://schedulesplus.com/ashtabula and registering for “Guinness World Record Bingo.”
To join the online community bingo game, go to: https://live.televeda.com/signup?ref=QVNIVEEyMDIx.
“All we ask is that you register early and invite your friends to join and participate in any of our other virtual classes,” Bruckman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.